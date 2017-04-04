Curtains drawn for WGAC works

The final curtain was closed yesterday to signal the start of a $13.4 million upgrade to the West Gippsland Arts Centre.

With fencing already erected around the arts centre and machinery moved in, a tent in Civic Park was the location for the “official commencement ceremony” attracting some 60 supporters.

Baw Baw Shire mayor Joe Gauci said the day marked the site being handed over to builders “who will work their magic to breathe life into our much-loved arts centre”.

Shire arts and culture manager Rob Robson assured architects had been directed to have a “very light touch”.

“This is not an architect’s picnic,” said Mr Robson. “This is about honouring this iconic building.”

He said yesterday symbolised “the end of act one” in the centre’s story. Backstage crews will work during intermission to transform the stage in preparation for act two.

Drawing the symbolic final curtain during the light-hearted ceremony were Cr Gauci and deputy mayor Mikaela Power, Member for McMillan Russell Broadbent and Member for Eastern Victoria Harriet Shing.

A highlight was a passionate video by 22-year-old Stephanie Clark who credited the venue for opening opportunities to her to now head a local theatre company.

Ms Clark said the centre was a gift from a previous generation and it was time to “pay the gift forward” to the next generation.