Warm weather for Bunyip Show

Warm weather helped attract a good crowd to view local livestock and craft at the 117th Bunyip Agricultural Show on Sunday.

While gate figures had not been finalised, committee member Maida Phillips said attendance levels looked good throughout the day.

She added the warmer weather meant people came and stayed longer.

“The weather can really make or break an agricultural show,” said Ms Phillips. “It was the warmest show we’ve had in about 10 years.”

Changing to a Sunday and moving the show date to avoid a clash with Farm World also seemed to work well.

“Overall, we feel that it was quite a good move,” said Ms Phillips. “People commented that it was good not to be over the school holidays.”

Animal exhibits were popular with a fantastic representation of different dog breeds yet again at Bunyip. The championship dog show is one of the largest dog shows in the southern hemisphere.

The best horse, cattle, sheep and goats from the district were judged with displays of alpacas and miniature donkeys.

“The sheep entries were particularly strong,” said Ms Phillips who commented school group participation contributed to an increase on last year’s entries.

“The dairy goats go from strength to strength every year,” she added.