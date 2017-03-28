Matt gains helping hand

Almost $25,000 was raised at a cocktail fundraiser for local policeman Matt Height.

More than 120 people attended the fundraiser, held at The Summit on March 19.

A number of raffles and auction items on the night helped to raise $24,921 that will help get Matt mobile again following a severe stroke in September last year.

Matt, 43, is expected to make a full recovery but his rehabilitation will take time and involve many ongoing costs.

It has already cost Matt and his family almost $90,000 to get him home and ongoing costs are immeasurable.

Caroline Hammond, who helped organise the event, said they were “blown away” by the generosity of so many people.

But she said the event and telling Matt’s story was as much about inspiring others as it was about raising money.

“Matt walked with a walking frame on his own last week so he is making amazing progress.

“We hope what we have done gives other people motivation in their rehabilitation.