Kids market a success

The inaugural Warragul Kids Farmers’ Market at Warragul Primary School on Friday was a huge success with more than 30 stalls.

The market stalls were for kids only with many displaying their skills in cooking, preserving and growing a multiple range of produce.

The market was organised by Warragul Farmers’ Market and Warragul Primary School with students from many other primary schools invited to take part.

The historic grounds of the school provided a perfect backdrop to the varied stalls and a great space for the students to spread out and promote their wares.