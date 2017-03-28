Girls make mark

Trafalgar Junior Football Club will expand its team list this year, with a youth girls team set to take the field in the new Central Gippsland Junior Football League competition.
Coach Tracey O’Brien has embraced the challenge and taken on coaching the club’s first youth girls team, which quickly grew in numbers once word was out.
The CGJFL youth girls (12 to 17-years-old), competition will feature six teams including Trafalgar, Morwell, Leongatha and two from Newborough.
The Warragul Colts girls team will transfer from the Gippsland league to CGJFL.
Trafalgar junior president Nick Matthews said the club was keen to field a side after it was discussed by the league.
Nick said the response had been fantastic and it took no time at all to attract 20 youth girls. He said the club had really got behind the team.
Tracey said when she was first approached to coach she resisted for some time, given she was already busy with other groups including the Gippsland Roadrunners.
“But I said yes and I am so glad I did. I love it and the girls are fantastic.