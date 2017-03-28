Farm World celebrates 50 years

More than 900 exhibitors will be part of the 50th anniversary of Farm World at Lardner Park this week.

The four day event, starting Thursday, will attract thousands of visitors and more than 900 exhibitors on site for the premier agricultural field days.

For the second year, an equestrian expo will be a major feature of Farm World.

This year’s theme is Food and Fibre, and Saturday and Sunday will see a celebratory “Food & Fibre Fiesta” with presentation sessions, fresh produce stalls and fibre demonstrations and sales.

Demonstrations and presentations will cover food including native foods, fibre, profile chef cooking and home composting and much more.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary, there will be a touch of nostalgia as Farm World reflects on the journey so far, celebrating the long-term loyalty of machinery exhibitors such as Vin Rowe, Gendore, REN and Alto Motors who were present in the founding years of Farm World, originally known as the Gippsland Field Days.

Still exhibiting today, they join a long list of national and regional farm machinery exhibitors with new model releases, wide ranges of stock display and on-site experts.

The Women in Agriculture luncheon will be held on Thursday. Guest speakers include Rebel Black and Emma Germano.