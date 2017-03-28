Drouin Hawks make final

The State Hockey and Netball Centre played host to the Netball Victoria League Club Challenge, where Gippsland League's 2016 A grade premiers Drouin Hawks made it all the way into the final of the inaugural event.

The Netball Victoria League Club Challenge was introduced in 2017 and saw 2016 A grade Netball League premiers from around the state invited to compete in a round robin tournament to ultimately crown the best league club in Victoria.

After a loss in their first match, Drouin bounced back to end day one in fifth position with four wins from their six games. A strong showing on day two saw the Gippsland League premiers win three straight matches to qualify for the semi-finals.

After a loss in round five on day one to Diamond Creek, Drouin managed to turn around the result with a 24-18 semi-final victory to set up a clash with the undefeated Kangaroo Flat side.

After a big loss in their first match of the tournament against the Bendigo FNL outfit, the Hawks managed to take the final down to the wire, eventually falling just short 20-22.