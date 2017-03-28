Home Sport Drouin Hawks make final

Drouin Hawks make final

Tight defence from Drouin’s Kym Diston and April Bethune in the Netball Victoria League Club Challenge.  Photos courtesy Grant Treeby, treebyimages.com.au. Photo: Grant Treeby

Tight defence from Drouin's Kym Diston and April Bethune in the Netball Victoria League Club Challenge.

The State Hockey and Netball Centre played host to the Netball Victoria League Club Challenge, where Gippsland League's 2016 A grade premiers Drouin Hawks made it all the way into the final of the inaugural event.

The Netball Victoria League Club Challenge was introduced in 2017 and saw 2016 A grade Netball League premiers from around the state invited to compete in a round robin tournament to ultimately crown the best league club in Victoria.

After a loss in their first match, Drouin bounced back to end day one in fifth position with four wins from their six games. A strong showing on day two saw the Gippsland League premiers win three straight matches to qualify for the semi-finals.

After a loss in round five on day one to Diamond Creek, Drouin managed to turn around the result with a 24-18 semi-final victory to set up a clash with the undefeated Kangaroo Flat side.

After a big loss in their first match of the tournament against the Bendigo FNL outfit, the Hawks managed to take the final down to the wire, eventually falling just short 20-22.

