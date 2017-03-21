Warriors win tournament

Warriors Basketball Club under 10 girls white team recently won the Traralgon Labor Day weekend tournament defeating Churchill in the grand final 18-8.

It was the first time for several years that the club had entered under 10 teams in the competition.

Despite limited weeks of training the team rose to the occasion to take out the titles.

Other great results from the tournament included a grand final thriller for coach Paul Potter's U/12B girls who went down after a triple overtime game in a heartbreaking "golden point" loss to Churchill.