Relay of hope

West Gippsland Relay for Life on the weekend looks set to raise $45,000 for Cancer Council Victoria.

Organising committee members set a $45,000 target for this year’s event and chairman Daniel Slabicki said they were hopeful to reach the target.

The 18-hour relay event was held at the Warragul Velodrome on Saturday and Sunday.

Mr Slabicki said donations had already reached $44,389 but fundraising would remain open for another four weeks.

The event attracted 18 teams with 379 people walking to raise money for cancer research.

The highest fundraising team was Flavorite who raised $11,030, closely followed by Happy Hippies who raised $10,234.

Both teams will receive Cancer Council research grants named in honour of their fundraising efforts.

The “spirit of relay” award was presented to former committee member Sam Gardiner.

Mr Slabicki said Sam captured the spirit of relay in not only her own battle with cancer but the way she brought together 55 people to be involved and raise money for their Happy Hippies team.