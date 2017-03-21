Pub takeover possible

The Warragul Industrial Football Netball Club is negotiating the possible takeover and operation of the Club Hotel in Warragul.
Club president Ron Wood has confirmed the club’s interest and that it was seriously looking into the proposal.
A planning application to Baw Baw Shire to amend the status of the premises at 51 Queen St from hotel to a “restricted place of assembly and change to the liquor licence” was lodged by the hotel’s owners, Haggerston Nominees, on February 16.
The Club Hotel operates 30 Electronic Gaming Machines (pokies)as well as a general hotel and restaurant.
The application to council indicated there were negotiations taking place but didn’t specify the club involved.
If approved it would change the premises’ status from a general hotel to that of a licenced club.
Mr Wood said a sub-committee had been formed by Warragul Industrials’ board of management to undertake a risk assessment and make a recommendation to the board.
The sub-committee is comprised of Dale Bainbridge, Michael Hodge, Neville Huggett and George Avon, all experienced in running hotels and/or gaming venues, and prominent Warragul businessman Jim Kubale.
Mr Wood said the club was looking at the venture as a means of securing its long-term future and had been offered a 20-year lease of the hotel.