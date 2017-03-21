Hallora snatches victory

Hallora (9-174) def Western Park (124)

Battling injury and having spent the bulk of the season in division two before earning a call-up to the First XI in the semi-final, Mark Phillips delivered an inspirational performance to help Hallora cause a boil over in the division one grand final.

The Kangaroos ended an 11-year premiership drought to take home a 50-run win over Western Park.

Not content with just striking an invaluable 29 in the lower order to help boost Hallora's total on day one of proceedings, Phillips took the ball in the first session of day two and decimated the Western Park middle order with three quick scalps.

He first brought the stubborn resistance of Sam Russell to an end - the opener caught at slip after a watchful knock of nine – before breaching the defences of Dale Fawcett to remove the dangerous striker without scoring. He finished by inducing an edge from Jason Croft to reduce the Warriors to 5-43.

It was a stark turnaround for Western Park, as Sanjaya Gangodawila had ignited the innings early with a 23-ball 20. Attacking young Aidan Phillips, the dynamic opener looked set to carry on to a substantial contribution.

But the early introduction of Toby Codd into the attack changed the complexion of the game.