Cemetery legacy

Yarragon Cemetery Trust member Angela Bailey and Yarragon Lions Club president Kevin Arnold officially open the new formal entrance which features black gates and blue stone pillars.

A new entrance to the Yarragon Cemetery has been formally unveiled.

The new formal entrance to the cemetery was constructed as Yarragon Lions Club’s “Centennial Legacy Project”.

Yarragon Lions Club provided $12,000 to the project and, in conjunction with the Yarragon Cemetery Trust, undertook the design and construction of the new entrance.

Yarragon Cemetery Trust secretary Janice Swan said the new entrance featured double powder coated black gates along with a pedestrian gate, blue stone pillars and curved writing.  The project took 13 months to complete.

In June, Lions Clubs worldwide will have completed 100 years of service to the community.

In the Lions Centennial Year, clubs in Australia have been asked to undertake a “Centennial Legacy Project” within the community.  One criteria for deciding on a project was “to connect with the community and create a visible and lasting Lions legacy”.

Under this criteria, Yarragon Lions saw the need for the Yarragon Cemetery to have a formal front entrance.

