Roadside fire risk

Long grass, fallen branches and other dry growth stretch back 25 metres from Old Sale Rd at Westbury.

This description can fit many district roadsides during the current fire season.

An experienced former firefighter has urged Baw Baw Shire Council to learn from Black Saturday and change its roadside maintenance policies to allow residents to mow, slash or graze overgrown roadsides.

Westbury resident Leigh Dodd, who led a strike team in Labertouche on Black Saturday, said overgrown and unmaintained roadsides pose the biggest threat in the event of a bushfire.

“We haven’t learnt at all,” said Mr Dodd. “It’s not just Baw Baw, councils these days are so concerned of doing anything because of environmental concerns. They just don’t get it. They’ve got to make some changes.”

“They’ve got to make it easier to slash it or graze livestock. This is just a huge fire risk.”

Mr Dodd stated Old Sale Rd – an exit route and previous last line of defence in the event of a bushfire – was dangerously overgrown in long sections. He said much of the roadside had remained untouched since local fire brigades stopped extensive roadside burns some 20 years ago.

“We used to burn this every year,” said Mr Dodd, adding it simply became too difficult with increasing legislation.

Baw Baw Shire planning and economic development director Matthew Cripps acknowledged some roadsides were wider than others, which meant the existing slashing program excluded a significant amount of vegetation.

Mr Cripps said council’s Municipal Fire Management Planning Committee would be conducting bushfire risk assessments on all roads – some 700km – following which recommendations would be made as to how roadsides were managed into the future.