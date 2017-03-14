Fine evaders caught

A multi agency road block involving Victoria Police, the Sheriff's office and VicRoads last Monday resulted in recovering of outstanding fines and numerous traffic offences after a roadside testing area was established in Yarragon.

Fourteen police, four sheriffs and a VicRoads officer were involved. Police also used a drug detection dog to search some vehicles.

Highway patrol officers from Baw Baw, Latrobe and Bass Coast were involved.

Sheriff Jamie A'Herne said the multi agency road block was a targeted approach to detect unpaid fines through number plate recognition, drink and drug affected drivers, unregistered vehicles and unlicensed drivers. The road block was in place from 8pm until midnight.

Acting senior sergeant Jason Hullick said the operation would also look at any criminal activity occurring along the freeway.

Three covert police units were also deployed to detect motorists trying to avoid the roadblock. A Moe woman will be interviewed in relation to 12 offences including dangerous driving, evading police and driving while disqualified.

The Sheriff’s Office used automatic number plate recognition technology to clamp down on fine evaders. The technology identified 20 fine evaders with 95 outstanding warrants valued at more than $40,000.

The operation was aimed at locating fine evaders and encouraging them to take steps to clear their outstanding debts.