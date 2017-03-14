Digging into new oval

Western Park’s second oval is underway and if all goes to plan will be ready for cricket later this year.

Sport Minister John Eren was on hand to officially turn the first sod on the $1.7 million project.

Council recently awarded a $1.014 million contract to Melbourne based Depan Group Pty Ltd to undertake the works, that will be hopefully completed for the next cricket season.

The second oval is being constructed in Tarwin St, opposite existing facilities at Western Park.

The project is being funded through $1.05 million from council and $649,000 from the state government.

Mr Eren said it was important to invest in regional sporting facilities where population growth was occurring.

“That’s why this project is vitally important.

“We have four growing local clubs sharing one oval and competing for space – that’s why we’re building a new home at Western Park.”

“It is a big win for the Western Park Cricket Club, Warragul Football Netball Club, Warragul Industrial Football Netball Club and the Gippsland Grunters all abilities football teams. I can’t believe you are all using the one oval.

“We hope a second oval with lighting and state of the art watering system will make it easier for the volunteers at these clubs,” he said.