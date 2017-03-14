Cricket finals set

Semi-finals were played in all divisions of the Warragul and District Cricket Association on the weekend, with results determining who will face each other in this weekend’s grand finals.

Ellinbank had waited a long time to make their return to finals action in division one, but the welcome that Western Park laid out for them was anything but warm.

The minor premiers obliterated their opponents in a fearsome cricketing display. Having won the toss, the Warriors made the seemingly odd choice to bowl first. Just 28.4 overs later, the reasons why were painfully obvious for Ellinbank supporters.

Sam Batson and Chris Perry were nigh on unplayable – with almost every single delivery threatening to take a wicket.

With Perry plying his usual trade at one end, landing the ball on a 10-cent piece and extracting just enough movement to make playing at the ball a dangerous game for the batsmen, the only chance for a “respite” was to score off Batson.

The gun all-rounder had a more direct approach in mind, and he blasted through the middle order – with four of his wickets seeing the stumps disturbed.

No-one was able to make it to double figures, with Nick Fairbank’s eight the highest score.

Amidst the chaos, the last man “in” was timed out – with Sean Masterson a late arrival to the game having not anticipated the dire collapse that was on its way.

Batson finished with 5-22, whilst Perry contributed 4-21.

The Eagles added some respectability to their performance by dismissing Gangodawila, Barnes and Batson before Western Park passed their dismal total of 43.

However, their hopes of somehow conjuring a miraculous turnaround where dashed by a stunning knock of 61 to Sam Russell. Having hinted at a big score on multiple occasions this summer, Russell finally found reward for his hard work, and his half-century carried Western Park through to 6-134 before the game was closed – the Warriors through to yet another grand final appearance.