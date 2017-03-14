Home Sport Bowls celebrations

Bowls celebrations

Posted on by editor
There was plenty of concentration on display by Neerim District’s Karren Sheers in the division two grand final.

There was plenty of concentration on display by Neerim District’s Karren Sheers in the division two grand final.

Neerim District Bowling Club is in celebration mode after its midweek pennant division two team’s grand final win against Traralgon on Tuesday, 72/58.

Pat Fraser-Aurisch (skip), Thelma Schroeder, Jim Schroeder and Kevin Aurisch played against S. Kennedy’s team and were ahead all game.  However, they lost the last couple of ends to lose 18/19.

Elizabeth Hodge (skip), Julie Adams, Gerald Winter and Dianne Tame got off to a good start against M. Marsh’s team.  Being ahead all game, they held on for a 26/20 win.

Karren Sheers (skip), Maureen Halligan, Marion Willis and Gerry Engelstad were ahead all game to win 28/19 against M. Armstrong’s team.

 

    Tagged with:
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out