Bowls celebrations

Neerim District Bowling Club is in celebration mode after its midweek pennant division two team’s grand final win against Traralgon on Tuesday, 72/58.

Pat Fraser-Aurisch (skip), Thelma Schroeder, Jim Schroeder and Kevin Aurisch played against S. Kennedy’s team and were ahead all game. However, they lost the last couple of ends to lose 18/19.

Elizabeth Hodge (skip), Julie Adams, Gerald Winter and Dianne Tame got off to a good start against M. Marsh’s team. Being ahead all game, they held on for a 26/20 win.

Karren Sheers (skip), Maureen Halligan, Marion Willis and Gerry Engelstad were ahead all game to win 28/19 against M. Armstrong’s team.