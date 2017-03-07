Women inspired to be bold

Be Bold for Change was the message delivered in many different ways, from women of diverse professions and backgrounds when they addressed Warragul’s International Women’s Day conference on Friday.

Organised by Women in Gippsland, about 200 people attended the day long conference held at the Warragul Railway Station tearooms.

Keynote speaker was Oxfam Australia chief executive officer Helen Szoke who combined heart warming stories with inspirational messages.

Dr Szoke said when the Oxfam job came her way, it was the job of a lifetime – “to be part of an organisation whose vision is to change people’s lives.”

Dr Szoke spoke about inequality for women and economic inequality that led to poverty.

She said for women, excessive inequality was a barrier to successful lives.

“Gender equality is the fight we are still fighting, but we are doing it with solidarity.

Dr Szoke said change had to tackle poverty and advance human rights and increasing economic inequality had to be addressed.

“Oxfam believes if we are going to tackle inequality and tackle injustice, then we have to force the big leaders to change.

“We don’t just create change for individuals, we want to change the system that keeps people in poverty.

“We want a future free of poverty and a future where people have the opportunity to reach their potential.

“We are not saying it is wrong to be bold and ambitious…but pay your fair share of tax,” she said.

Dr Szoke said Oxfam worked with the private sector about their role in making a difference to poverty.

“We can overturn poverty and gender inequality and women are at the forefront of that battle across the world,” she said.