Warragul Show hailed a success

A new two day format has been hailed a success by Warragul Show organisers.

The weekend’s show saw a combined show and carnival program on Saturday and Saturday night, followed by a separate horse show program on Sunday.

Warragul and West Gippsland Agricultural Society president Harold Spargo said the separate horse show was a great success, with increased entries and exhibitors praising their separate day.

Mr Spargo said the first attempt at changing the show format was “quite positive.”

“The horse exhibitors absolutely loved it and horse entries were well up,” he said.

Mr Spargo admitted there had been some negative feedback that the show lacked animal attractions later Saturday afternoon.

He said this was largely due to cattle exhibitors having their cattle at the showgrounds from Friday night and for animal welfare reasons needed to leave by mid to late Saturday afternoon once judging was complete.

He said this was something the committee would address next year in its promotion and timing of events.

Mr Spargo said the Saturday night carnival was well received, particularly among people who worked Fridays or people who had to travel.

He said demonstrations and displays were spaced throughout the day and leading into the carnival program to provide activities for people no matter what time of day they attended.

He said it was disappointing the South Central Gippsland Axeman’s Association cancelled the woodchop competition at late notice.

In the cattle rings, dairy exhibits were well up on previous years, particularly in the Holstein classes, while beef numbers were lower than past years.