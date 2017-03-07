Walhalla tourism boost

A state government grant of $300,000 will help Walhalla Goldfields Tourist Railway to operate seven days a week.

Not-for-profit organisation Walhalla Goldfields Railway will provide the remaining $150,000 to restore and convert a 1926 Melbourne tram into a self-propelled rail carriage.

The 1926 tram body will be fitted with a rail motor and the track will undergo infrastructure upgrades to improve the range of services available. That will allow the railway to operate seven days per week.

The project, which will create 15 new jobs, also includes the construction of a storage facility, ensuring long term security and protection from the elements.

It is estimated the project will increase the number of visitors by more than 15,000 in the long term and increase the amount spent on local businesses from $2.4 million to $3.3 million per year.

Baw Baw Shire mayor Joe Gauci said the project would provide a significant boost to the tourist railway, closing gaps in the schedule for the second-most patronised in the state behind only Puffing Billy.

“One of the main reasons people visit Walhalla is for the scenic railway, and now that can become a seven day a week business,” he said.

Dedicated Walhalla Goldfields Railway volunteers have rebuilt the railway over the past 25 years.

WGR president Michael Leaney said the project was the starting phase of a longer-term vision to extend the railway to Erica.

“This is the start of the next phase to make it a daily operation, and we have more plans,” he said.