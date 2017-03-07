After a disappointing season that few saw coming, Buln Buln at least finished the summer on a high – taking out a three-wicket win over Drouin on the back of a sterling seventh stand between Brent Eastwell and Reece Campbell.

In pursuit of 194, and coming up against an undermanned Hawks bowling line-up (with Luke Radford and Simon Gardiner both missing), the Lyrebirds began poorly, with Charlie Park and Jack Armour both departing early in the piece.

They slipped further into the mire when Brayden Fowler had his stumps disturbed to be on his way for 10, and Brad Glover removed both Holdsworth and Corey Jagoe to have the score 5-61.

Unperturbed however, Eastwell set about rectifying the innings, and found valuable support from Ryan Bishop. The pair added 61 for the sixth wicket – with Bishop dominating the stand – and put themselves into a position where they could still push for victory.

Dale Weller extracted some extra bounce to remove Bishop, but the arrival of Campbell at the crease signalled a change in the game.

He struck an unbeaten 41 to match Eastwell’s 58, and with Jackson Noonan chiming in with 19 not out Buln were able to reach victory late in the day before finishing at 7-209.