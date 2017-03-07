Gummer returns to Dragons

Melbourne Victory player Alex Gummer returned to her home club to put Drouin Dragons junior players through their paces during the club’s recent information day.

Now playing with Melbourne Victory in the W League, Gummer began her soccer career at Drouin as a junior.

Gummer excelled, with selection in state teams in 2003 and 2007, before being picked as a train-on player for the victory.

She re-joined the Victory after a stint at Adelaide United, where she scored two goals in the 2013/14 season, and a strong season for Boroondara Eagles in the Women’s Premier League competition.

Gummer took the junior and mini roos through their paces with games out on the pitch, before the club put on a free sausage sizzle for its players.

Now back playing in Melbourne, Gummer said she would be a regular visitor to her junior club.