Western Park warm up for finals

Western Park have warmed up for their WDCA division one finals campaign with a disciplined batting performance against Neerim District, with several key Warriors batsmen finding form in the middle.

The likes of Sanjaya Gangodawila, Joel Batson, and Dale Fawcett all enjoyed lengthy stays at the crease, with the trio contributing effectively towards the overall score of 9-231.

Gangodawila has been in a run-scoring rut of late, but his knock of 45 showed that he surely isn’t far away from notching up an innings of significance, a fact that will have Western Park’s top-four rivals well and truly worried.

Batson’s patient 31 highlighted his ability to stave off disciplined bowling, whilst Fawcett’s 43 showed glimpses of his destructive best.

Capping off the day, Jason Croft made a second half-century in as many matches and his unbeaten 60 provided acceleration late in the day.

For the Stags, Dane Fawcett snared a five-wicket haul – his first such bag of wickets for the summer – while Aaron Fawcett toiled manfully through 23 overs in an excellent support role.

Neerim District have their work cut out to avoid defeat and a last-place finish – with Western Park’s bowlers sure to take the opportunity to fine-tune their tactics heading into the finals.