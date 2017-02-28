Towns painted purple

Businesses around West Gippsland have embraced the challenge over recent weeks to “Paint the Town Purple” for Relay for Life.

Retailers were encouraged to dress their shopfronts in purple to raise awareness about next month’s West Gippsland Relay for Life event.

Committee chairman Daniel Slabicki said there was a great response from businesses who embraced the purple challenge.

Mr Slabicki said as well as a number of Warragul business getting on board to support the initiative, there was a great splash of purple at Neerim South and Neerim Junction.

The 2017 Relay for Life will be held at the Warragul Velodrome on March 18 and 19.

Eighteen teams have registered for the event, including three new teams from Drouin Secondary College who signed up last week.

Mr Slabicki said it was not too late for work places, organisations, clubs, schools or groups of friends and family to gather together a group and take on the relay for challenge.

Online registrations can be made up until a week before the event.

The event will be run at new times, running from 2pm on the Saturday to 8am on Sunday.

Relay for Life is a weekend for the entire family with music, activities for the kids, food throughout the event and ceremonies that make relay a memorable night.

Teams come together to raise money for the Cancer Council and participate in the 18-hour overnight relay event, with a team member on the track at all times.