More hospital beds

A $9.3 million windfall to the West Gippsland Hospital will deliver a new operating theatre and eight more beds in the emergency department.

The state government funds will be used to build a new $3.3 million eight-bed short stay unit as an extension to the current emergency department, and will allow a $6 million revamp of existing theatre areas to create a third theatre.

Health Minister Jill Hennessy announced the funds in Warragul on Friday, saying “patients will get the emergency care and surgeries they need sooner.”

Ms Hennessy said the works did not rule out any decisions on the long term future of the current WGH facilities or a new hospital.

“While we plan for the future at Warragul, we are making the critical upgrades needed now to existing facilities so doctors and nurses can continue delivering high quality, safer care and meet growing demand,” she said.

The two projects are being funded as part of a $200 million fund to rebuild rural and regional hospitals.

The short-stay beds are designed to expand capacity within the emergency department, improve efficiency and reduce waiting times for treatment by creating a dedicated area for patients who will stay in hospital for less than 24-hours.

“A new short-stay unit will streamline care and move people through emergency faster, meaning more people will get treated and paramedics can get back on the road quicker,” the minister said.

The extra theatre will meet increasing demand for elective and emergency surgery and enable more patients to access care at their local hospital.