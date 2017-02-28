Living footy’s dream

The AFL Women’s competition hasn’t only inspired women playing the game, with a clear pathway also available to the elite level for female umpires.

For Gippsland Umpires Association members Jess Mills, Megan Vistarini and Courtney Watson, further hard work honing their craft could see them go all the way to the elite level.

Part of AFL Victoria’s Umpire Academy program, the trio are already on the pathway following selection to officiate in the under 16 state country championships..

They will take to the field in matches at Morwell and Bendigo across the next two months, keeping a watchful eye over some of Victoria Country’s best under 16 talent, who are fighting for a spot to stay the path themselves with selection in their respective TAC Cup squads.