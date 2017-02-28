Krue joins shave

A 12-month commitment to grow his hair for the Leukaemia Foundation’s World’s Greatest Shave has seen five-year-old Krue Knight raise more than $3000 for the cause.

A prep student at St Ita’s Primary School in Drouin, Krue came home one day and decided that he wanted to make a difference.

Krue has been growing his hair since February last year, and began collecting donations in January.

Stacey Knight (Krue’s mother) said the family had been overwhelmed by the generosity of donations, which had taken his tally beyond $3000.

Today, 35 Australians will be given the devastating news that they have blood cancer, and they’ll turn to the Leukaemia Foundation for help.

Krue, who enjoys riding motorbikes, going to work with his dad and eating his mum’s delicious crepes, will make his hairy sacrifice on March 19.

To donate to Krue’s shave, visit the website www.worldsgreatestshave.com, click the green sponsor button and search for Krue Knight.