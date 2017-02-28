The Princes Freeway-Sand Rd overpass and interchange at Longwarry North opened to traffic last Wednesday afternoon.

However, the 80 kilometres per hour speed limit through the intersection will continue to about the end of the month while “tidying up” along the roadsides is completed.

It will then become 110 kph with the limit west of Bunyip River remaining at 100 kph.

Completed almost 10 months ahead of the date initially indicated when the $28.7 million project was confirmed, and under budget, it removes what Federal Infrastructure and Transport Minister Darren Chester described as one of regional Victoria’s worst black spot accident intersections.

Mr Chester was joined at the crest of the overpass running north-south across the freeway for a brief “opening ceremony” and ribbon cutting on Wednesday morning by year five and six students from Longwarry Primary School, district residents, Federal Member for McMillan Russell Broadbent, State Member for Narracan Gary Blackwood, Baw Baw Shire councillors and senior officer and workers on the project from VicRoads and contractor Cut and Fill.

The Longwarry students weren’t born when the local community, primarily through the Longwarry district progress association, began campaigning for the overpass 17 years ago.

It will be nowhere near as long before they have their drivers’ licences and will benefit and appreciate the huge safety improvements.

The students were thrilled to be given the honour to be the first to walk to the high point of the overpass where they waved at the continuous flow of traffic passing below.

And they cheered loudly whenever truck drivers responded to them with toots of their horns.