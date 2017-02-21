School traffic risk

It is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident at the junction of Howitt and Burke Sts in Warragul claims a frustrated mother who drives there every school day.

The amount of traffic is getting worse and drivers and pedestrians are at risk of injury, she said.

Howitt St (also referred to as South Rd) is the main southern entry and exit to Warragul from Princes Freeway and Korumburra Rd.

Burke St carries heavy traffic, particularly around school start and finish times, with Warragul Regional College, Warragul and District Specialist School, Marist Sion College and St Joseph’s primary school all located there.

Tracey Morris said it was bad when she began driving her daughter to school last year and things have only got worse.

She said it recently took her 20 minutes to drive from the Regional College to the Warragul CBD as traffic turning to and from Burke St choked while giving way to vehicles using Howitt St.

According to Ms Morris drivers are putting themselves and others in danger by taking risks to make turns.