New pool a hit

Warragul’s new outdoor pool was a hive of activity at the weekend, with Warragul Water Warriors hosting their first junior swimming competition at the new facility.

With well over 300 swimmers from clubs across the district attending, the day proved to be a huge success.

The event was a Gippsland Swimming qualifying competition, which allowed swimmers from across the region an opportunity to achieve state and national times, supported with the new competition blocks at the pool and the club’s touch pads and timing equipment.

Warragul Water Warriors had a great day, with swimmers achieving personal bests and well over a quarter of the clubs swimmers making it through to All Juniors finals being held on March 18 at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre.

Warragul Water Warriors president Antonia Halloran-Lavelle said the success of the competition was testament to the committed team at the club, along with the partnerships with Baw Baw Shire Council, the YMCA and Gippsland Swimming.

“Today’s swim meet is the first of many for the club,” she said.

“We are looking forward to having the opportunity to showcase the fantastic swimmers we have and the high quality facilitates the leisure centre provides.”