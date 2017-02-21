Legacy changeover

Alan Tatlow was installed as the 59th president of Central Gippsland Legacy at its changeover luncheon at the Warragul RSL on February 12.

Mr Tatlow was installed by Melbourne past president Ian Harrison.

He said he was on a steep learning curve but he was looking forward to working with all members to support and assist widows and their families.

He said he was well aware of Legacy’s work particularly with the care the organisation gave to his mother after the death of his father, a World War II veteran.

Mr Tatlow said he was honoured to take on the position and was looking forward to providing support for the many widows and families.

“I look forward to working with our fellow legatees to achieve that,” he said.

Mr Harrison congratulated the group for its work throughout the year. He said Melbourne Legacy (of which central Gippsland is a member) assisted 14,000 widows and 350 dependants.

He said Legacy was formed after World War I when returning servicemen decided they had an obligation to those killed in service to care for their wives and children.

The organisation relies on funding from the public with some limited government funding.

Outgoing president John Leviston reported on a successful year with a lot of involvement with widows, junior legatees and the team of legatees.