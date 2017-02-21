Dragons’ historic day

Saturday was a historic day for Drouin Dragons Soccer Club, participating in the Football Federation Australia Cup for the first time in its history but unfortunately going down to Dandenong White Star 3-1.

The club is participating in the FFA Cup as part of the joining the Football Federation Victoria state league with senior and reserves teams.

A good crowd turned up to watch the game against Dandenong White Star, including 2008 AFL Brownlow medallist Adam Cooney and his family.

In an interesting day for the club, the Dragons welcomed new faces Ryan Semple, Brian Farmer and Aron Owen into the starting line-up.

The team was under the guidance of the new coaching set up of Mark Wood (senior coach), Greg Wyatt (assistant coach) and Lachie Wyatt (fitness coach).

The game started at a reasonable pace with both teams trying to feel what each other was doing with their game plan.

Drouin sat back for the first five to 10 minutes and let White Star have possession so they could see their system. Then Drouin got into the game, dominating the play and trying to move the ball around the park looking for gaps and getting forward.

Every shot at goal by the Dragons was either scuffed and went wide or scrambled out.