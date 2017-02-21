Blackwood endorsed

Member for Narracan Gary Blackwood has fended off a challenge for pre-selection.

Liberal Party pre-selection endorsed the sitting member on Saturday, with an overwhelming vote of 121 to 76 in Mr Blackwood’s favour.

His challenger was young Liberal Stephanie Ross, 25, who is well known for her anti-abortion stance.

It is the first time Mr Blackwood has faced pre-selection since he was elected in 2006.

While the party’s constitution allows for a party member to challenge a sitting member, Mr Blackwood said it was unusual, and a challenge he did not have to face in 2010 or 2014.

Mr Blackwood said he would not comment on the internal pre-selection process of the challenge by Ms Ross, which was heavily supported by her partner, controversial Liberal and Brighton branch president Marcus Bastiaan.

“I am rapt that I have been re-endorsed and I will keep working hard for my community and keep representing my community in Parliament.

At 65 Mr Blackwood is the oldest Liberal MP, but he said retirement ahead of next year’s state election was not an option.

“I still feel I can work and represent the community.

“Some people may have thought I was getting too old and maybe that’s why there was a challenge.