Yarragon wants school site say

The community of Yarragon has made an impassioned plea to have a say on how the former school site on Rollo St will be developed.

The Yarragon Business Association, Yarragon District Community Association, Baw Baw Sustainability Network and the Yarragon CFA brigade all have ideas for the site, including but not limited to, eco-sustainable housing and a larger facility for the local brigade.

Yarragon Business Association school project coordinator Michael Fozard said he hoped the community could either convince Baw Baw Shire Council to procure the land for community purpose, or obtain it themselves through a form of social enterprise.

“We’ve got a premium block of land sitting there and we, as a community, want to be kept informed of what’s going to happen,” he said.

“The community sometimes just lets things happen, let’s see if we can get something happening.

“We are raising the issue on behalf of the community, and we want input from the community.”

Mr Fozard said despite requests to remain informed, the Department of Education had left the community out of the loop.

He said he had been told the community would have to convince Council to procure the land when it went before them for re-zoning.

“A large part of the land was donated by the Rollo family for the use of a school.

“We’re trying to get that through.

“A significant portion of the land was donated for community use.

“It’s an opportunity you’d get once in 100 years as a community to look at what we can do, not having a developer looking to build housing or commercial.

“We can see what it can be used for as a community asset.