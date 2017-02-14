Wild Dogs win junior GCL finals

Warragul District Cricket Association has continued its strength in the junior Gippsland Cricket League competitions, winning both the under 18 and under 16 finals on Sunday.

The under 18 team took home a hard-fought three-wicket win over Sale-Maffra despite being short-changed on overs due to rain, while the under 16 team ran out convincing 106-run victor over Leongatha.

The under 16 team were on top early at Korumburra, with Alphy Hosie (55) and Mathew Bow (52) both carving out half centuries in a 117-run stand for the first wicket.

Leongatha fought back with wickets through the middle overs, but Will Gown (20) provided valuable support to Jai Newcombe, who finished unbeaten on 69, to see the Wild Dogs post a strong total of 7/239.