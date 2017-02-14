Home News Grandmother to shave hair

Grandmother to shave hair

Posted on by editor
Grandmother Joy Goold will be joined by her granddaughter Rachel O’Dwyer in a head shaving event on March 17.

Grandmother Joy Goold will be joined by her granddaughter Rachel O’Dwyer in a head shaving event on March 17.

In what could be the oldest person to take part in the World’s Greatest Shave Joy Goold, 92, is shaving her head on March 17.

She will be joined by her granddaughter Rachel O’Dwyer.

They will be shaving their heads in aid of the Leukaemia Foundation's World’s Greatest Shave. The shave will take place at Drouin Primary School where Rachel teaches.  It will coincide with the school’s ‘Crazy Hair Day’.

Joy cared for her husband George as he lived with the complications of a blood cancer called Polycythaemia Vera for several years. He died in 1997.

The Leukaemia Foundation look after all blood disorders and cancers, making this a charity of importance to the family.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out