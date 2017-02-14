Grandmother to shave hair

In what could be the oldest person to take part in the World’s Greatest Shave Joy Goold, 92, is shaving her head on March 17.

She will be joined by her granddaughter Rachel O’Dwyer.

They will be shaving their heads in aid of the Leukaemia Foundation's World’s Greatest Shave. The shave will take place at Drouin Primary School where Rachel teaches. It will coincide with the school’s ‘Crazy Hair Day’.

Joy cared for her husband George as he lived with the complications of a blood cancer called Polycythaemia Vera for several years. He died in 1997.

The Leukaemia Foundation look after all blood disorders and cancers, making this a charity of importance to the family.