Blake breaks 100m record

Athletes, parents and younger siblings participated in a relay-a-thon at Warragul Little Athletics Centre recently, with 255 laps completed.

The weather was kind and wasn’t too hot for Saturday’s little athletics program.

Blake Davis broke his own record in the boy’s under 15 100m. His time was 11.99 seconds.

This weekend will be regional track and field at Edwin Flack Reserve in Berwick, with 11 Warragul centre athletes competing over the two days. There will be no athletics at the Warragul centre this weekend.