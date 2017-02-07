Twins start school

There was a mix of excitement and butterflies as young locals walked through the school gates for the first time last week.

Joining the back to school action were Warragul twins Audrina and Vincent Peck who commenced grade prep at St Joseph’s Primary School.

Their mum Renae Black said the five-year-olds were very excited for their first day and displayed few nerves.

Being in separate grades, Audrina and Vincent had both parents at drop-off so they each had a hand to hold when walking into the classroom for the first time.

Ms Black said both children were happily settling into school life, having old friends from kindergarten together with new friends from the prep orientation program in their classes.

School start dates varied across the district. However, students are now settled in the classroom for term one.