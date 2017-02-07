Tim joins UN Youth

Chairo Christian School, Drouin student Tim van Praag has been selected for the Delegate to Pacific Project to East Timor this year.

Each year UN Youth selects 12 outstanding high school students from across Australia to travel to East Timor to spend two weeks engaging in educational workshops, attending consultations, and travelling throughout Timor-Leste.

Tim said he applied to be part of the delegation last year after encouragement from a teacher.

“A teacher at school showed me and said I might be interested,” he said.

“Initially I didn’t get in, I just missed out.

“But someone pulled out of the delegation and they said we want you to go.

“So now that I’m on it, I’m looking forward to it.”

As part of the delegation, Tim will collaborate with bright young people from across Australia, all with a similar passion for developing their communities.

Outside of school Tim has been involved in public speaking and debating, along with events such as the Lions Youth of the Year competition and the annual United Nations Evatt competition.

Tim also leads a group of year seven boys at his church’s youth group.

During the trip, Tim will explore the culture of Timor-Leste and how this influences people and the history of the country.