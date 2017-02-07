Home Sport Meg lives AFL dream

Meg lives AFL dream

Former Buln Buln local Meg Downie made her AFL Women’s debut for Melbourne in tough conditions at Casey Fields, Cranbourne on Sunday; Photograph: AFL Photos.

Like many other women taking to the field for the inaugural round of the AFL Women’s competition, former Buln Buln local Meg Downie was living the dream.

Downie, who played junior football at Buln Buln, was one of three players picked up by the Demons as a free agent.

Recruited by the Demons from the St Kilda Sharks, Downie has been more excited than most to take the field, this season, having been out of the game for three years.

A former state footballer who played for the Eastern Devils, a hamstring injury kept Downie out of the game in season 2016 with a recent practice match against Carlton her first in some time.

The move by the Demons has paid dividends, with the recently turned 28-year-old proving a fine addition to the squad.

Adding leadership, experience and an infectious vitality to the group, Downie was selected to line up on a half-back flank for the Demons’ first AFL W match against the Brisbane Lions on Sunday.

While it was a dirty day for the Demons, going down to the Lions by 15 points in horrendous conditions which saw the match intertrupted due to lightning strikes, Downie was a shining light for the home team.

Downie proved a rock in defence, collecting six kicks and five handballs, while taking two marks and laying a crunching tackle.

