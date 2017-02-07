Car parks lost for new look

Eight car parking spaces will be lost once current streetscape works in Smith St are completed, but Baw Baw Shire mayor Joe Gauci said new car parking spaces would be created as works progress in other central business district areas.

The Smith St works between Albert and Palmertson Sts are currently underway and include two pedestrian crossings with raised pavements to slow traffic and flashing lights.

Landscaped central median garden beds also have been established along the section of road.

Community assets director Phil Cantillon said the original plans for Smith St resulted in a loss of six car parking spaces to allow for the provision of four accessible parking spaces and the upgraded pedestrian crossing to the contemporary design standards.

However, he said following community consultation, the design plans were modified to provide one additional accessible parking bay (from four to five).

“In addition, the general car parking spaces were made wider than the existing spaces for improved entry and egress. These changes have increased the loss of car spaces along Smith St from six to eight,” he said.

Mr Cantillon said council officers also recently completed an expression of interest process for a multi-level car parking facility within the Warragul town centre, which will be considered in due course.

Cr Gauci said councillors and officers had worked closely with the project reference group to consult about the streetscape works.

“One of the things that came up in discussions was the car parks were too tight.

“So we changed the angle and slightly increased the width but by the time you do that all the way along, you do lose spaces.

“In the whole CBD construction works over the next two to three years, we will lose some and gain some.