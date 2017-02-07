Aaron’s fun at camp

Achieving a sense of normality during a fun-filled diabetes camp has raised the spirits of 10-year-old Aaron De Vent of Warragul.

Aaron never gets a break from his type one diabetes. He checks his blood glucose about four times a day but does not let this stop him enjoying bike riding, seeing friends and playing video games.

He recently returned in high spirits from Diabetes Victoria's diabetes camp at the YMCA Anglesea, where diabetes was the norm and not a point of difference.

Aaron was diagnosed with type one diabetes in April 2012.

“This was the scariest moment in my life,” said his mum Krystal Gordon. “Aaron became so sick so quickly, and I was afraid I was going to lose my little boy. I knew very little about diabetes and was initially very overwhelmed with all that I had to learn.

“Aaron’s diagnosis changed our everyday life in a big way, as we now have to ensure his diet is carefully planned out for the whole day to suit his insulin dosages. Aaron is managing well and living life to the fullest with just a little extra planning and adjustments.”

Although the prevalence of type one diabetes is growing worldwide, it is still uncommon for children in Victoria to know other children with diabetes. That's where Diabetes Victoria helps with its camps program.