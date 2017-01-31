Warragul Hub to open soon

Tradespeople and volunteers are working to a six-week deadline to convert industrial/office building in Warragul into a community hub for local families.

The ambitious project, a venture between a number of Christian churches in Drouin and Warragul as well as individuals, involves a major internal renovation, construction of an indoor playground and a mini-golf course costing about $150,000.

Chairperson of Warragul Hub Inc. Julie Bellingham said most of the money had been raised through donations, grants and business sponsorships but more donations were still welcome.

She said the business plan was to be financially self-sustaining once the facilities are open while being a “low cost” facility for families to use.

A “soft” opening is set for March 21 with an official opening pencilled in for April 1.

Plans for Warragul Hub really kicked off about two years ago, Ms Bellingham said, when members of several churches in the area became aware that each was looking at ways to establish smaller hubs.

They got together and have thrown their energies into a large-scale facility.