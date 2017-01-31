Paralympian overcomes adversity for OAM

It took only seconds for Drouin resident Jayden Warn’s life to be changed forever.

Left in a wheelchair after a car accident the day before his 17th birthday, Jayden is proof that persistence and overcoming adversity are possible after the Paralympic gold medallist received an Order of Australia Medal in the Australia Day honours on Thursday.

It has been a whirlwind of celebrations and awards since the 22-year-old won gold in Rio as part of Australia’s wheelchair rugby team in September. With his wedding and moving into a new house just weeks away, Jayden said being notified of the OAM was “just a cherry on top to a fantastic couple of months”.

“I’m more than honoured, honoured is an understatement” said Jayden. “There’s no prouder moment than putting on the green and gold. It doesn’t matter where we are in the world, you get to represent your family and country. And now I have three letters at the end of my name.”

Jayden, who regularly shares his story to high school students to promote road safety awareness, said he never would have guessed how his life would change.

“I never ever wanted to do a sport professionally. I always had other plans. To end up where I am now, I guess everything happens for a reason. There’s no point worrying about something you can’t change.”

The youngest of the 12-man gold medal winning squad for Rio, Jayden said winning the final against arch-rivals the United States in double overtime was hard to describe.

“Even just sitting here now, my adrenalin gets going just thinking about it,” said Jayden. It was just the best feeling ever.”