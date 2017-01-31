OAM for changing the face of eye care

John Farmer has given a lifetime of service to optometry and helped change the face of eye care in Papua New Guinea – but he didn’t do any of it with awards in mind.

The rewards of helping people over a career spanning almost 40 years was reward enough. Being named in the Order of Australia Medal (OAM) honours list on Australia Day was the icing on the cake.

While many West Gippslanders may have had John stare into their eyes during a consultation, John has achieved significant in-roads in improving access to eye treatment in PNG.

The award citation simply summarises his OAM as being “for service to optometry and to the community.” But the detail in his list of service is extensive, beyond the realms of someone just doing his job.

John began working with Warragul optometrist Geoff Leunig in 1978. After 18 months he joined Geoff in partnership to open Leunig and Farmer Eyecare, now L. & F. Eyecare.

John admits he is “trying” to retire, cutting back to four days a week, which he says is a transition to retirement.

“But I am still enjoying the work, it is still challenging.

John’s involvement in PNG began in 1982. Twelve months earlier Ian Rowse, who was heading up a large mission organisation at the time, approached Leunig and Farmer about providing eye care in PNG.

PNG became a regular trip for John and his colleagues. During the early years John said the focus was on eye care, and giving PNG locals access to glasses.

But, he said, they soon realised they needed to train local people to do the work so it could be a sustainable program.

Over the years the focus shifted from training eye care nurses to provide clinics in rural areas to training eye surgeons in Port Moresby.

“You don’t start out by thinking we are going to change eye care in PNG, we started by doing clinical visits. Before we knew it, we were starting up an eye care system for the country.