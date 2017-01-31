Les named citizen of the year

Volunteers working behind the scenes to create a better community were honoured in this year’s Baw Baw Shire Australia Day awards.

Les Matkovich was named citizen of the year for his passion and dedication to community radio in West Gippsland.

Australia Day medallions were presented to community workers Christina Williams and Shirley Westerberg while Olivia’s Place won the community contribution – cultural achievement and Warragul Parkrun won the community contribution – sporting achievement.

An awards ceremony was held on Wednesday night ahead of Australia Day celebrations around the shire on Thursday.

Mayor Joe Gauci said the awards provided a great platform to recognise and acknowledge those who give back to the community every day without seeking recognition.

“While the winner’s backgrounds and accomplishments are varied, each recipient exemplifies the spirit of Baw Baw and we are very fortunate to have so many extraordinary people living here in our shire,” he said.

Australia Day ambassador Peter Sullivan spoke briefly about his time in Australia’s music industry.

He has composed, produced and recorded original motion picture sound tracks for Australia films as well as writing for many leading Australian artists and groups.

He spoke about one of his most famous compositions, Up There Cazaly, that he produced with Mike Brady after Channel Seven gave him a brief to produce “a footy song” to match cricket’s C’mon Aussie promotion.