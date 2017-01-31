Home Sport Big night of basketball

Taylah Giliam drives towards the basket on the way to scoring 17 points during the Country Basketball League semi final against the Korumburra Wildcats.

Both the Warragul Warriors men’s and women’s teams will contest the Country Basketball League Gippsland division grand final after prevailing in a big night of basketball at Warragul Leisure Centre on Saturday night.

In front of a packed crowd cheering their local sides on, the women’s team comfortably accounted for the Korumburra Wildcats 83-53 before the men backed it up with victory over the Moe Meteors 67-50.

The victory over the Wildcats sees the Warriors women advance to their first CBL grand final in 15 years in a remarkable feat by the young team, who are all under the age of 20.

