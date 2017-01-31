Both the Warragul Warriors men’s and women’s teams will contest the Country Basketball League Gippsland division grand final after prevailing in a big night of basketball at Warragul Leisure Centre on Saturday night.

In front of a packed crowd cheering their local sides on, the women’s team comfortably accounted for the Korumburra Wildcats 83-53 before the men backed it up with victory over the Moe Meteors 67-50.

The victory over the Wildcats sees the Warriors women advance to their first CBL grand final in 15 years in a remarkable feat by the young team, who are all under the age of 20.