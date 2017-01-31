Ando’s Mac wins Warragul Cup

New South Wales superstar Ando’s Mac showed his trademark determination to win Saturday night’s Group 2 Warragul Cup, the second leg of greyhound racing’s $800,000 Gippsland Carnival.

The 2016 Melbourne Cup winner ran down the brilliant Aston Bolero to claim the $47,000 first prize, while Aqua Cheetah ran third.

“He (Ando’s Mac) has just run down the best u-turn dog in Victoria, if not Australia, that takes a lot of courage,” trainer Jason Mackay said.

Mackay has trained countless champions over the years, and rates Ando’s Mac up there with the very best.

“What makes this dog special is his temperament because he always gives 100 per cent – rain, hail or shine – over any distance and no matter who his opposition is,” Mackay said.

“He is also a very reliable beginner and his first section is outstanding, but his second section is even better because he just busts through corners.”

“To give you an example of how quick he is, only two greyhounds have gone faster than him to the third section at Wentworth Park – they are Zipping Willow, a greyhound I trained who won 20 races at Wentworth Park, and Fernando Bale, who needs no introduction.

“So he’s in elite company.”

Ando’s Mac took his career record to 19 wins from 34 starts, while he has won $614,000 in prize money.