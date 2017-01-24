Wild dogs return

The Wild Dog Triathlon Club held the first races for the calendar year on Saturday in perfect conditions.

The adult race was the ninth race in the 2016-17 season and the first held using the new Warragul outdoor pool in Burke Street for the swim leg.

Fourteen triathletes competed in the adult distance races and using the new pool resulted in new transition set zones and an enjoyable race.

Eight triathletes competed in the long course, 500m swim, 18km cycle and 5.4km run.

First across the line was Niall Thompson in a time of one hour three minutes and 57 seconds, with Gary Olsson just over a minute behind in second 1 05 .01, just ahead of Peter Bailey in third in 1 05.18.

In the women’s long event Ashlee Diston finished first in 1 06.36 ahead of Pam Kiss.

Only two triathletes competed in the short distance triathlon course of 300m swim, 12km cycle and 3.6km run. Chris Senini crossed the line first in 49 minutes 36 seconds, well ahead of Richard Adams.

In the fun triathlon, 150m swim, 6km cycle and 1.8 km run, Dane Herbert finished first in 27.17, ahead of his sons, under 18 athletes Alfred Herbert and Sullivan Herbert.

Under 18 athlete Ainslie McKellar completed the women’s fun triathlon in 32.24.