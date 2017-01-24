Timber threat

Timber mills at Noojee, Powelltown and Longwarry are under threat as the state government moves to finalise decisions on the future of Gippsland’s forestry industry.

The three mills, which employ more than 100 people – Noojee 55, Powelltown 37 and Longwarry 15 – and extensively use local services, will close if the government creates a Great Forest National Park.

Management at Australian Sustainable Hardwoods (ASH), Heyfield told 250 staff on Friday the mill would be closing because of the government’s failure to offer a volume of timber that would enable the mill to continue to operate. Significant lay-offs will begin from September this year.

The proposed Great Forest National Park, which would stretch from Melbourne’s east to north of Warragul and the Latrobe Valley, has been demanded by environmental groups, who argue it would save the critically endangered Leadbeater’s possum, Victoria’s fauna emblem.

The state government has convened a forest industry taskforce to make recommendations on how to resolve the competing demands of industry and conservationists.

Its members consist of representatives from AP, ASH, Victoria’s peak forestry body, four environmental groups, the CFMEU and logging contractors. All have signed confidentiality agreements so cannot speak to the media.

The independent chairman is the former head of the Australian Conservation Foundation Don Henry.

In a statement, Dr Henry said the taskforce was trying to reach an outcome “that’s good for jobs, good for Victoria and good for the environment”.

The proposed park would add 355,000 hectares of reserves to the existing 186,000 hectares of national parks that constitute 30 per cent of the Central Highlands forest.